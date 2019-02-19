GMB Tensioner And Idler Program Now Available To All

GMB, one of the largest global manufacturers and suppliers of OE and aftermarket automotive products, has made its timing belt tensioners and idler pulleys accessible to all. GMB has been selling tensioners to OE manufacturers since 2001 and estimates that its tensioners cover about 90 percent of VIO. Keeping a focus on the needs of jobbers, installers, DIYers and distributors, GMB has added the tensioner and idler program to its e-catalog.

“Most of the popular timing belt kits on the market today include GMB tensioners,” said Sarah Porter, marketing manager at GMB. “We’re pleased to now provide our customers convenient access to the tensioner and idler program while delivering the high GMB quality they expect and trust.”

Like all GMB products, parts from the tensioner and idler program are performance-tested to ensure both quality and safety for end-users, the company said.

According to GMB, there are some of the factors that make its tensioner and idler program a good choice:

Rigorous testing and quality control for all bearing components

Proven durability at high speed and high tension use

Premium Triple-Lip Seal to maximize grease retention and prevent contamination

High heat-resistant grease

“Now customers can find the tensioner they need easily on our site,” Porter said. “Our online catalog allows you to search by year-make-model-engine, VIN, or part number. We offer thousands of part numbers, so it’s important to us that finding a part is an easy process.”