GMB Now Offers GDI Fuel Pumps For 12 Million VIO

GMB North America, Inc., a global manufacturer and supplier of OE and aftermarket automotive products, has introduced 12 new high-pressure gasoline direct injection (GDI) fuel pumps to its line of fuel pumps and related parts. These new part numbers cover over 12 million VIO for late model Ford, GM, Hyundai, Volkswagen and other fitments.

“We are excited to expand on our Fuel Pump Program and provide coverage across newer vehicles,” said Senior Product Manager, Edward Gullans. “GDI engines require highly-pressurized fuel. This is something many drivers consider a better system than standard fuel injection systems.”

This category is becoming more prevalent in new vehicles, and GMB will continue to expand the line to meet the needs of the market, Gullans said.

GDI Fuel Pumps:

• Meet stricter emissions standards;

• Are more fuel-efficient; and

• Create more power than conventional fuel injection.

All GMB GDI pumps are strictly benchmarked directly with the OEM part to match both performance and durability. GMB performs high and low-temperature tests, plunger and spring hardness tests, endurance testing up to 250 million cycles in addition to other tests, which are conducted to ensure OEM quality.

