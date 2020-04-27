GM: Various Engine Noises During Cold Start, Warm Engine Operation

Click Here to Read More

The latest generation of GM full-size trucks incorporate a new generation of technologies not previously seen in full size truck and utility applications. As a result these engines generate noises during cold start and during warm operation that owners of previous generation multiport fuel injection (MFI) vehicles may not be familiar with.

DIRECT INJECTION HIGH PRESSURE FUEL PUMP AND FUEL INJECTORS

The new Small Block Generation 5 engine family incorporates a new fuel system technology known as direct injection (DI). With DI, fuel is injected directly into the cylinder using a high-pressure fuel system.

DI provides many benefits in improving engine efficiency. In particular, DI improves power, torque, and most importantly fuel efficiency. This technology is included as standard equipment on all Generation 5 engines in the small block engine family, which are the 4.3L V6, 5.3L V8 and the 6.2L V8.

The high-pressure fuel system does have unique operating characteristics; in particular, the noise emanating from the high-pressure fuel pump can result in a subtle ticking noise that is apparent when the vehicle is idling. The sound is more evident when outside around the vehicle, when the hood is open or the vehicle is operated in a drive-through. The sound may be more noticeable during a cold start, but lessens once the engine is warm. A slightly higher pitched clicking sound is the fuel injectors pulsing ON and OFF under the high fuel pressures. These sounds are a normal characteristics of the DI high pressure fuel system.