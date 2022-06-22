 GFS, Lincoln Tech Partner For Collision Repair Tech Training
Shop Owner
GFS, Lincoln Tech Partner For Collision Repair Tech Training

Mobile Tech Connects Students With Companies at SkillsUSA

Repairpal, Keysavvy Partner To Provide Repair Services

GB Reman Launches Technician-Centric Knowledge Center
News

GFS, Lincoln Tech Partner For Collision Repair Tech Training

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is set to collaborate with Lincoln Tech to train the next wave of collision repair technicians.

Click Here to Read More
Through a new partnership, GFS is working with Lincoln Tech to help produce qualified, entry-level collision repair technicians and connect them with an array of career opportunities. Lincoln Tech students across the country are learning the ins and outs of collision repair in GFS paint booths, preparing for an auto body career via hands-on programs taught by ASE-certified instructors.

Lincoln Tech also offers a custom design and fabrication program through their Kindig Academy, an advanced, six-week training program at the Denver campus for those with industry experience looking to take their skills to the next level. GFS is a longtime partner with Dave Kindig and Kindig-It Design, the famed custom vehicle builder with a sprawling shop outside Salt Lake City that includes GFS equipment.

Two side downdraft paint booths and a paint mix room from GFS were recently installed at Lincoln Tech’s Denver location. GFS equipment will next be installed at Lincoln Tech’s NADC campus in Nashville. Lincoln’s Tech’s collision repair and refinishing program is also offered at the following campuses:

  • East Windsor, CT
  • Grand Prairie, TX
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Melrose Park, IL

GFS will train Lincoln Tech instructors on its short wave electric infrared technology, REVO Accelerated Curing Systems, at all Lincoln Tech campuses. Local GFS distributors will also provide parts and filters support to each Lincoln Tech location.

“Working with industry-standard equipment and materials is a key component of hands-on career training,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “For Global Finishing Solutions — one of the most respected names in the automotive refinishing field — to provide booths and materials to support our campuses adds tremendous value to our Collision Repair and Refinishing programs. We’re very grateful for their commitment and dedication to helping build a new generation of industry professionals.”

