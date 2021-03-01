Connect with us

News

GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter ARCA Racing Team

 

on

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Bridget Burgess gets her passion for driving from her mother, Sarah. In fact, that’s where she gets her passion for everything that goes into driving: building, tuning, and repairing cars to deliver peak performance on the track. That passion is why the team at GEARWRENCH has decided to sponsor the BMI Racing team’s journey in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2021.

“They’re just relentless,” said Rena Fiorello, Director of Brand Management for GEARWRENCH. “The intensity that they bring is contagious and it makes them easy to root for, easy to get behind. We’re really looking forward to watching Bridget grow as a driver and helping her every step of the way.”

Bridget, 19, has been driving ARCA West since 2019 with her mom as crew chief. Sarah is a former short-course off-road racer herself, and her husband Adam serves as the on-track spotter. The upcoming nine-race ARCA Menards Series West season starts on March 12 and runs through November 11.

Advertisement

“I’ve grown up in an environment where both my parents are hands-on with tools,” said Bridget, who is the only full-time female racer on the Arca West series. “I’m proud that GEARWRENCH recognizes this and is very supportive of my racing program in 2021 as I continue to chase my goals.”

GEARWRENCH will serve as BMI Racing’s official tool sponsor, further expanding its racing program that includes NASCAR with Chip Ganassi Racing and driver Kurt Busch, Formula Drift with driver “Rad” Dan Burkett, and both Monster Energy Supercross and the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Advance Launches DieHard Battery-Stocking Program

News: ASE Expands Availability Of Tests In Spanish

News: CARDONE Doubles Its New Window Lift Motor Assembly Program

News: Toyota To Debut 3 New EVs For US Market

Advertisement

on

GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter ARCA Racing Team

on

Darin Morgan Joins BES Racing Engines

on

Castrol To Power First Carbon Neutral NASCAR Race Team

on

EnerSys Named Battery Sponsor For NASCAR Racing Experience
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: Video: Fuel Injectors And Droplet Size

Products: Tekmetric Releases Integrated Labor Guide

Opinion: Do Your Shop Challenges Start At The Top?

Video: Ambient Temperatures And Diesel Engines

News: GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter ARCA Racing Team

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Fuel Injectors And Droplet Size

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Importance of Worn Center Bearing Replacement

Sponsored Content

In a pandemic-influenced world, driving habits may have changed, but not vehicle needs

Sponsored Content

Know Your Engine When Determining Spark Plug Service Intervals
Connect
UnderhoodService