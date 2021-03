GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter ARCA Racing Team

Click Here to Read More

Bridget Burgess gets her passion for driving from her mother, Sarah. In fact, that’s where she gets her passion for everything that goes into driving: building, tuning, and repairing cars to deliver peak performance on the track. That passion is why the team at GEARWRENCH has decided to sponsor the BMI Racing team’s journey in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2021.

“They’re just relentless,” said Rena Fiorello, Director of Brand Management for GEARWRENCH. “The intensity that they bring is contagious and it makes them easy to root for, easy to get behind. We’re really looking forward to watching Bridget grow as a driver and helping her every step of the way.”