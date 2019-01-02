GEARWRENCH Lighting Accessories Help Users See In Dark Spaces

Navigating hard-to-reach places isn’t just a challenge for tools, it’s also tough for light to get in there. Mechanics and techs have enough challenges to get the job done, and lighting should not be one of them. GEARWRENCH developed lighting solutions that keep tool users working comfortably and efficiently.

The GEARWRENCH Rechargeable Head Lamp, Flashlight and Penlight provide users with reliable, easy-to-use light sources for whatever the job calls for with the durability that it demands.

GEARWRENCH 83137 Rechargeable Head Lamp can run up to four hours, shining powerful dual 100 and 200 lumen rating LEDs with COB technology. The two-way expandable head strap with security clips for work helmets keeps your hands free do work.

Both the GEARWRENCH 83122 Rechargeable Penlight and the GEARWRENCH 83123 Rechargeable Flashlight are dust and water resistant and built to last in a solid aluminum housing with polycarbonate lenses. The flashlight (dual LED 250 and 500 Lumen rating) can get up to five hours of run time from its lithium-ion battery, and the Penlight (125 lumen rating) gets up to two and a half hours.

For additional information, visit GEARWRENCH.