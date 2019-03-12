News
ago

GEARWRENCH Extends Industrial Offerings With New Chrome Ratchets, Sockets And Accessories

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Federated Member S&W Supply Celebrates 85th Anniversary

GEARWRENCH Extends Industrial Offerings With New Chrome Ratchets, Sockets And Accessories

Mayhew Introduces New Dominator 3-Piece Curved Pry Bar Set

Lisle Introduces Battery Nut Pliers

Hoffmann Reveals New GARANT GridLine Workshop Series

Subaru Tech Tip: Washer Fluid Level Sensor Diagnostics

Snap-on Introduces 400 Lumen ABS Project Light

Autel Introduces Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable

Acura Tech Tip: Tire Fill Assist Activation

Sears Launches Exclusive New Line Of Craftsman Tools For Mechanics

For tough industrial-grade jobs, tool strength is paramount. The new line of GEARWRENCH 3/4-inch and 1-inch Drive Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories are built to handle those tough jobs and offer a variety of features. GEARWRENCH is a brand of professional tools within the Apex Tool Group.

The new 3/4-inch drive ratchet features a full-polish chrome finish, quick-release drive tool retention that reduces time needed for removing sockets. The heavy-duty 1-inch drive round head ratchet offers that same chrome finish with a knurled grip to provide a non-slip surface.

The 3/4-in. drive accessories include:

  • Flex Handle Breaker Bar with ergonomic handle
  • Sliding T-Handle
  • 5-, 8- and 16-inch Extensions
  • Universal Joint
  • Adapters for 1/2-inch and 1-inch drive sockets
  • Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification

The 1-in. drive accessories include:

  • 8- and 16-inch Extensions
  • Flex Handle Breaker Bar
  • Sliding T-Handle
  • Adapter for 3/4-inch drive sockets
  • Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification

The 3/4-in. tools are available as 13-piece and 27-piece sets.

For additional information, visit GearWrench.

Show Full Article