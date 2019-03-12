GEARWRENCH Extends Industrial Offerings With New Chrome Ratchets, Sockets And Accessories

For tough industrial-grade jobs, tool strength is paramount. The new line of GEARWRENCH 3/4-inch and 1-inch Drive Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories are built to handle those tough jobs and offer a variety of features. GEARWRENCH is a brand of professional tools within the Apex Tool Group.

The new 3/4-inch drive ratchet features a full-polish chrome finish, quick-release drive tool retention that reduces time needed for removing sockets. The heavy-duty 1-inch drive round head ratchet offers that same chrome finish with a knurled grip to provide a non-slip surface.

The 3/4-in. drive accessories include:

Flex Handle Breaker Bar with ergonomic handle

Sliding T-Handle

5-, 8- and 16-inch Extensions

Universal Joint

Adapters for 1/2-inch and 1-inch drive sockets

Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification

The 1-in. drive accessories include:

8- and 16-inch Extensions

Flex Handle Breaker Bar

Sliding T-Handle

Adapter for 3/4-inch drive sockets

Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification

The 3/4-in. tools are available as 13-piece and 27-piece sets.

For additional information, visit GearWrench.