GEARWRENCH Extends Industrial Offerings With New Chrome Ratchets, Sockets And Accessories
From Brake & Front End
For tough industrial-grade jobs, tool strength is paramount. The new line of GEARWRENCH 3/4-inch and 1-inch Drive Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories are built to handle those tough jobs and offer a variety of features. GEARWRENCH is a brand of professional tools within the Apex Tool Group.
The new 3/4-inch drive ratchet features a full-polish chrome finish, quick-release drive tool retention that reduces time needed for removing sockets. The heavy-duty 1-inch drive round head ratchet offers that same chrome finish with a knurled grip to provide a non-slip surface.
The 3/4-in. drive accessories include:
- Flex Handle Breaker Bar with ergonomic handle
- Sliding T-Handle
- 5-, 8- and 16-inch Extensions
- Universal Joint
- Adapters for 1/2-inch and 1-inch drive sockets
- Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification
The 1-in. drive accessories include:
- 8- and 16-inch Extensions
- Flex Handle Breaker Bar
- Sliding T-Handle
- Adapter for 3/4-inch drive sockets
- Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification
The 3/4-in. tools are available as 13-piece and 27-piece sets.
For additional information, visit GearWrench.