GB Remanufacturing Introduces Ford 6.0L PremiumPACK

Ford 6.0L Power Stroke Injector PremiumPACK

GB Remanufacturing has announced the release of the Ford 6.0L Power Stroke Injector PremiumPACK. Each PremiumPACK contains four Premium 6.0L Power Stroke Injectors. Two PremiumPACK part numbers cover all 6.0L applications: 722-5064PK and 722-5074PK.

According to GB Remanufacturing, PremiumPACKs offer a high-quality product inside and out. All injectors included in the PremiumPACK come complete with a new solenoid, connector and wire guide, a new spool valve with a better than OE improved design, and a precision ground nozzle assembly. Each set is 100% flow tested, and comes with GB Reman’s 24-month, unlimited mileage warranty.

More information can be found at gbreman.com.