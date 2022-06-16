 GB Reman Launches Technician-Centric Knowledge Center
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

GB Reman Launches Technician-Centric Knowledge Center

on

Dorman Releases 500+ New Products for June

on

CAWA Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners

on

UTI Adds 15 New Programs in Transportation, Skilled Trades
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

GM Eight Speed Torque Converter Shudder Solution (VIDEO) Video
play

GM Eight Speed Torque Converter Shudder Solution (VIDEO)

Understanding The Autel ITS600 Functions (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding The Autel ITS600 Functions (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

GB Reman Launches Technician-Centric Knowledge Center

Designed for those who are looking to deepen their understanding of fuel injection systems, diagnostics and evolving technologies.
Advertisement
 

on

GB Remanufacturing has announced the launch of its digital Knowledge Center.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The GB Knowledge Center is an online technical resource designed for automotive repair shop owners, technicians and counter professionals who are looking to deepen their understanding of fuel injection systems, diagnostics and evolving technologies. Packed with informative and easily digestible articles, the GB Knowledge Center aims to demystify the complex workings of various fuel injection system operations, common issues and technical tips as they relate to servicing fuel injection-related repair jobs.

Joe Evert, GB Remanufacturing’s director of engineering and operations, commented on the company’s launch of the Knowledge Center. “Fuel injection systems are complicated, with fuel injectors being one of the most important parts of a car’s engine,” he said. “We are committed to providing the necessary tools to ensure those working in the ﬁeld are equipped with the most relevant and reliable information when it comes to understanding and servicing the dynamic fuel injection systems and technologies present in today’s vehicles in operation.” 

He continued, “We are excited to continue developing the Knowledge Center, and look forward to adding even more breadth to our database of technical resources in the near future.”

Advertisement

The GB Knowledge Center is easily accessible on the company’s website via desktop or mobile device at www.gbreman.com/knowledgecenter.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Details of ASE Instructor Training Conference Announced

News: AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract, Retain Talent

News: Fuel Your Summer Fun with Federated

News: Perfect Stop Heats Up Summer with Powersports Promotion

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService