Gary Townsend Named Winner Of Mitchell 1 ‘Shift Into High Gear’ Facebook Sweepstakes

Gary Townsend of GT Tire Service, Inc. in Pataskala, Ohio, is the grand prize winner of the Mitchell 1 “Shift Into High Gear” Facebook sweepstakes. Townsend has won an all-expense paid trip to attend Mitchell 1’s shop management system training workshop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, April 25-27, 2019.

“We would like to thank everyone who entered the Mitchell 1 ‘Shift Into High Gear’ Facebook sweepstakes and congratulate Gary Townsend as our grand prize winner,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We’re looking forward to meeting him at our shop management workshop in Atlantic City.”

The sweepstakes was hosted on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page from February 18 through March 15, 2019. As the winner, Townsend receives round-trip airfare for two people to Atlantic City, three nights in a double occupancy room at the Resorts Casino Hotel and workshop tuition for two people.

Workshop attendees will be welcomed at an evening cocktail reception on Thursday, April 25 and training will run all day on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. The training is designed for shop management software users who want to learn more advanced capabilities, best practices and new features. The two-day training session guides users through all levels of functionality of Mitchell 1 Manager™ SE and ShopKey Shop Management SE. Topics will include program flow, confirming setup values, reporting, inventory, parts catalog integration, scheduling, all with user tips, shop best practices, and some advanced transactions along the way.

In addition to the main sessions, there will be a special segment to highlight the latest optional add-ons that expand Manager SE capabilities: the new ProSpect digital vehicle check-in/inspection app for mobile devices and MessageCenter for text messaging directly from the system. Attendees will also learn about the integrated Mitchell 1 SocialCRM auto shop marketing service during a casual evening reception.

The Atlantic City workshop is sold out, but additional information about Mitchell 1’s shop management training is available on the Management Workshop website. For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.