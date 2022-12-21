 Future Techs Aren’t the Only Ones in Short Supply
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Future Techs Aren’t the Only Ones in Short Supply

on

Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

on

Why Are Cars So Expensive to Fix?

on

Free Tesla Service Information?
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

2007-2021 Toyota Tundra Strut Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

2007-2021 Toyota Tundra Strut Replacement (VIDEO)

AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future Video

AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

Current Digital Issue

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Opinion

Future Techs Aren’t the Only Ones in Short Supply

Who’s going to teach the next generation of technicians?

Doug Kaufman

on

You have heard from me, Andrew Markel and every other pundit in the automotive media that there is a looming technician shortage facing our industry. This is NOT breaking news!

Advertisement

According to the latest Transportation Technician Supply and Demand report, released recently by TechForce Foundation, the supply of new-entrant technicians from automotive post-secondary education programs in the U.S. dropped last year 11.8%, to 28,866.

You’ve heard the numbers before (and you can read the full report at ShopOwnerMag.com), but in a nutshell, fewer entry-level techs are graduating from post-secondary programs at a time when technicians are needed more than ever.

According to some automotive instructors I’ve spoken with, however, the pendulum may be swinging back into positive territory. Dale McCraw, automotive instructor at Madison Career & Technical Center, Madison, MS, says, “In the past, I’ve had kids tell me, ‘I wanted to take your class, but the counselor wouldn’t let me,’ or I’ve had girls say ‘My parents wouldn’t let me.’ And, I still occasionally hear that, but we’ve come light years from the stigma of being a grease monkey – people realize these kids can make good money in this career.”

Advertisement

McCraw, the December finalist in the B’laster Products “Instructor of the Year” program with our sister brand Tomorrow’s Technician, says there’s an obvious effort to improve the image of our industry so that students are eager to take automotive classes. 

Here’s the hidden problem as I see it – who’s going to teach those kids? 

McCraw, like nearly every other dedicated instructor I’ve spoken with, does amazing work in the classroom and shop settings. He’s a mentor to his students. He’s ensuring our industry’s continued succes. 

He’s also contemplating retirement. And, when he goes, his departure will leave a huge void in Madison and, by extension, everywere else.

McCraw says the concept of leaving is a tough decision to rationalize. “To be honest. I would continue teaching because I’m in good health.”

Advertisement

But…

“Here’s the hidden problem as I see it – who’s going to teach those kids?“

McCraw (and many others like him) point to the challenges they face in the classroom each day. Like shop owners and technicians, he has to keep up with technology advances. He has to maintain his testing standards. Unlike everyone else, he needs to manage a potentially volatile classroom of 15- to 18-year-olds.

“My classroom is structured around learning how to be a professional, how to be accountable for your actions, and how to be safe,” McCraw says. “I know this may be some students’ best two hours of every day, so we try to have a classroom they love to come to.”

Advertisement

McCraw says his experience helps him maintain balance, but wonders what’s next. Who’s on deck?

 “We do a lot more than just teach,” he says. “We have a working shop, we have inventory. I do my own maintenance on lifts and machines; I’m responsible for the safety of students. And, then there’s all the required paperwork…”

 As an industry, I’m proud of what we’re doing to convince young people that automotive service is a noble career to pursue. The future is truly exciting.

Now, what can we do about the other, often overlooked factor in the equation, and develop more skilled, passionate, dedicated teachers? Without them, where will we be?

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Opinion: The Changing Vehicle Ownership Cycle

Opinion: Our Image Problem

Opinion: Are All Customers Good Customers?

EV Bizz: Appetite For Training Obvious In Orlando

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService