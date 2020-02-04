Full Throttle Performance Products announced that Robert Potetz is the grand prize winner of the 2019 Full Throttle Tech U Training & Rewards contest during a January 22 award presentation at Rain Forest Car Wash & Lube in Cypress, Texas.

For his service efforts, Potetz collected the grand prize of $10,000. During the year-long contest, now in its fourth year, he completed training and became a certified Tech U service advisor, helping customers improve the performance of their vehicles. $20,000 in prizes are awarded to the top 40 contestants.

“I really believe in the Tech U program,” said Potetz. “There is a lot of product training out there, but there isn’t any sales training out there for service advisors. Full Throttle trains us to check every car every time and helps us diagnose and recommend what’s best for the customer.”

Presenting the winning check

Potetz has only worked at Rain Forest Wash & Lube for about one and a half years as a shop manager. But his boss and owner, Joe Hafeez, tapped Potetz to bring a renewed focus on the customer experience following his own acquisition of the full-service car wash and lube business just two years ago. “It’s hard to find good employees and managers,” added Hafeez. “You have to be a good communicator with the customer around their vehicles. This training has made us successful at providing a good experience.”

ITW Professional Automotive Products developed and introduced the contest in 2016 as part of a comprehensive training program for service advisors and technicians involved in the quick lube business. The national Tech U Training and Rewards program is free and consists of six courses: Fuel System, Oil System, Transmission, Cooling System, Power Steering System and Wiper Blades.