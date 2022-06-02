 Fuel Your Summer Fun with Federated – UnderhoodService
Fuel Your Summer Fun with Federated

on

Perfect Stop Heats Up Summer with Powersports Promotion

on

Advance Auto Parts Unveils 12-Volt DieHard Battery

on

Repair Shop Owners Share Industry Trends With Mitchell 1
News

Fuel Your Summer Fun with Federated

 

on

Federated Auto Parts has launched the “Fuel Your Summer Fun” contest to make summer weekends even more fun. Each Friday in June and July, Federated will announce gift cards winners on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages. 

“Whether you are going to a concert, baseball game, barbeque or the beach, there’s nothing like kicking back and enjoying a summer weekend,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “For some summer Friday fun, Federated will announce four lucky winners of a $50 gift card on its Federated Facebook pages. As an added bonus, one grand prize winner of a $500 gift card will be announced on the last Friday of the contest. Now that will really fuel some fun!”

Each Friday through July 22, Federated will announce four randomly selected winners of a $50 gift card on its Federated Facebook platforms. One grand prize winner of a $500 gift card will be announced on Friday, July 29. 

To enter, visit Federated on Facebook, click on the special Fuel Your Summer Fun contest link and complete the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. 

UnderhoodService