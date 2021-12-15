FUEL TANK CLEANING CAN EXTEND THE LIFE A FUEL PUMP

A proper cleaning of a fuel tank can ensure that potentially harmful materials don’t get into your engine and cause damage. Routine maintenance will also prevent fuel lines from clogging and can extend the life of the fuel pump. If your vehicle has been idle for a long time or is not running smoothly, it might be time to clean the fuel tank.

Safety tips and tricks for cleaning the fuel tank:

• Wear appropriate clothing and protective gear such as safety goggles

• Place a Class B or C fire extinguisher nearby

• Store fuel in an approved container or tank

• Keep all containers tightly closed and handle them gently to avoid spills

• Set materials at least 50 feet away from ignition sources

• Dispose of fuel in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines

If the OE fuel pump fails, it is important to choose a high-quality replacement pump.

