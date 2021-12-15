 FUEL TANK CLEANING CAN EXTEND THE LIFE A FUEL PUMP – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

FUEL TANK CLEANING CAN EXTEND THE LIFE A FUEL PUMP

on

The Right Oil Filters for Ultimate Protection

on

Why Full Synthetic Media is Important

on

Spray Now or Pay Later
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Warranty and Service Contracts - ASE C1 Test Prep Video
play

Warranty and Service Contracts - ASE C1 Test Prep

Over-Pressurized Oil Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Over-Pressurized Oil Filters (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Sponsored Content

FUEL TANK CLEANING CAN EXTEND THE LIFE A FUEL PUMP

 

on

Sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems

A proper cleaning of a fuel tank can ensure that potentially harmful materials don’t get into your engine and cause damage. Routine maintenance will also prevent fuel lines from clogging and can extend the life of the fuel pump. If your vehicle has been idle for a long time or is not running smoothly, it might be time to clean the fuel tank.

Safety tips and tricks for cleaning the fuel tank:
• Wear appropriate clothing and protective gear such as safety goggles
• Place a Class B or C fire extinguisher nearby
• Store fuel in an approved container or tank
• Keep all containers tightly closed and handle them gently to avoid spills
• Set materials at least 50 feet away from ignition sources
• Dispose of fuel in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines

If the OE fuel pump fails, it is important to choose a high-quality replacement pump.
From patented design to higher quality materials, Carter® engineering sets the standard for fuel pump solutions that meet or exceed OE fit, form and function with best-in-class coverage. The patented module and hanger assembly contain industry exclusive features all designed to provide longer service life and better performance. Available in mechanical, electrical, assemblies and GDI pumps; Carter® fuel pumps are the obvious choice for optimized high efficiency and performance. To learn more about fuel pumps, visit www.CarterEngineered.com.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Sponsored Content: A Deutsch Connector Primer

Sponsored Content: Dodge®/Ram® Cummins® Turbo Diesel Engine Repair Solutions

Sponsored Content: Protect Your Customers from Winter Wiper Woes

Sponsored Content: How a Manual Impact Driver Can Make Your Day

Connect
UnderhoodService