 Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO)

on

Understanding Pulse-Width Modulated Fuel Pumps (VIDEO)

on

Women At The Wheel Podcast, Ep. 1: NTN’s Georgianne Dickey

on

Catalytic Converter Theft (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO) Video
play

Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO)

Understanding Pulse-Width Modulated Fuel Pumps (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding Pulse-Width Modulated Fuel Pumps (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO)

Joe Keene

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

If you see a melted connector, it’s a sign there is too much resistance that should not be present, or it is a sign of a bad connector.
Advertisement

If you were to put a resistor like this in a live circuit, it will get hot. The same is true for components like connectors, wires or even the pump. This heat can result in melted connectors and wires. So when the harness is first disconnected, look for any discolored plastic or a blue tint on the pins in the connector.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

If you see a melted connector, it’s a sign there is too much resistance that should not be present, or it is a sign of a bad connector. One of the most common reasons for a connector to go bad is the retention clips. If a connector does not have good retention and a tight connection, it can lead to resistance heat problems.

Corrosion on terminals has been an issue recently due to the location of the connector on the tank. On many vehicles, the fuel pump connector is located on top of the tank where road de-icing brines can accumulate. These de-icers stick to the vehicle worse than road salt and can re-activate when moisture is present. These chemicals can be vicious, attacking and wicking into connectors and wires. This can cause increased resistance and voltage drops.

Advertisement

If you’re replacing a fuel pump, service the connectors. Clean the connector with an electrical contact cleaner. Remove any seal, clean it and apply a light film of dielectric grease.

Some fuel pump manufacturers include a new pigtail harness for the vehicle to connect the new fuel pump. It is not a conspiracy to reduce the number of parts or make your life difficult. Instead, it means that they have identified a problem application that has a high rate of returns due to the connector on the vehicle not being addressed when the fuel pump is replaced.

This video is sponsored by Carter Engineering.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Catalytic Converter Development Process (VIDEO)

Video: The Relationship Between Toe and Tie Rod (VIDEO)

Video: Choosing The Right Timing Belt (Video)

Video: Control Arms Often Unappreciated Safety Components

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService