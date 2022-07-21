Fuel Pump Circuit Resistance (VIDEO)

If you were to put a resistor like this in a live circuit, it will get hot. The same is true for components like connectors, wires or even the pump. This heat can result in melted connectors and wires. So when the harness is first disconnected, look for any discolored plastic or a blue tint on the pins in the connector.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

If you see a melted connector, it’s a sign there is too much resistance that should not be present, or it is a sign of a bad connector. One of the most common reasons for a connector to go bad is the retention clips. If a connector does not have good retention and a tight connection, it can lead to resistance heat problems. Corrosion on terminals has been an issue recently due to the location of the connector on the tank. On many vehicles, the fuel pump connector is located on top of the tank where road de-icing brines can accumulate. These de-icers stick to the vehicle worse than road salt and can re-activate when moisture is present. These chemicals can be vicious, attacking and wicking into connectors and wires. This can cause increased resistance and voltage drops.

Advertisement