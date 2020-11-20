Fuel Injector Waveform Diagnostics

No matter if it is a high-pressure direct fuel injector or a port fuel injector, both operate the same way. The injector is a valve that opens and closes at precise intervals. On one side of the injector is pressurized fuel; on the other is a nozzle aimed at the combustion chamber.

On the majority of injectors, an electromagnetic coil is energized by a driver in the engine control module. As the coil is saturated by energy, the pintle moves upwards against a spring, allowing fuel to be injected into the engine. The latest direct-fuel injection piezoelectric fuel injectors work in the same manner, but instead of a spring, the movement of the pintle is controlled with piezo discs arrayed in a stack around the pintle. These discs change in shape when electricity is applied. Since the pintle movement is not dependent on a copper coil becoming saturated with electricity, the amount of fuel delivered is more precise. Voltage Most injectors use 12 volts to energize the coil, and the driver energizes the circuit by pulling it to ground. When the injector is energized, the voltage drops to almost zero. If it does not, it could mean an open or weak connection in the wiring harness or open coils inside the injector.

When the voltage is turned off, the needle starts to close. When it closes, it generates a voltage spike known as the inductive kick. This is a generated magnetic field collapsing in the coils. This spike can range from 50 to 100 volts (at low current). Some circuits use a diode to cap the voltages seen at the driver to prevent damage. These diodes will dump the voltage to ground if they reach a specific range. This may cause the peak to be cut off on the waveform. On the backside of the inductive kick, you may see a small positive hump or bump. This is the pintle hitting the seat of the injector and closing. This is a very powerful diagnostic insight. Do not backprobe piezoelectric injectors. The voltages can range from 60-130 volts. You can damage some scopes with these high voltages. The best way to diagnose is with a current clamp. Current The current waveform of a fuel injector is a ramp that shows the coil becoming saturated with current. The current ramp starts to go up as soon as the voltage is applied by the driver. The ramp can be split into two parts. The first part is where the injector is closed while the coil has yet to build up enough electromotive force needed to counteract the spring on the back of the pintle.

