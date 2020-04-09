Connect with us

Free ZF [pro]Tech Membership For Month Of April

 

ZF Aftermarket is offering continued education to technicians throughout the month of April with its ZF [pro]Tech online membership. In an effort to unite technicians throughout a period of disconnection, ZF Aftermarket aims to provide access to useful tools and virtual training during this unprecedented time.

ZF Aftermarket wants to give a big THANK YOU to the #HeroesofMobility – those who are essential for not only keeping vehicles running, but also the industry as well. Access ZF [pro]Tech online membership for free using the promo code LEARNWZF to sign up. Once online, technicians will have access to technical know-how information, recorded webinars, videos and more.

Access is for residents of the U.S., its territories and Canada.

