Free Webinar: Why Your Shop’s Marketing Isn’t Working as Well as You Think

Click Here to Read More

A lot of marketing companies would love to convince you that all customers are created equal. But with a few basic tools and a realistic look under the hood, it’s clear that settling for mediocre marketing results can have lasting negative effects on every area of the shop.

In collaboration with Automated Marketing Group, ShopOwner will present a free, interactive webinar on Thursday, April 14 at 2:00 pm Eastern/11:00 am Pacific. This engaging, interactive session will address topics related to determining how to reach the best cutomers for your shop.

“It may be tempting for shop owners to think that any sale to any customer is beneficial,” explains Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner and moderator for this webinar. “After all, that’s money you didn’t have at the beginning of the day, right? Actually, the truth isn’t so simple.”

According to David Rogers, webinar presenter, “If you’re ready to put chaos, stress, overworked employees, and shrinking average repair orders behind you, then you’re ready to focus on marketing that improves your customer base by driving the right kind of customer to your shop.”

This webinar will cover:

• Why it’s OBVIOUS that so many marketers are lying or incompetent

• The problem that might be hiding on your website RIGHT NOW

• The BEST way to ensure that your marketing drives high-quality customers who are ready to buy

The 60-minute webinar will include a live Q&A session and a certificate of completion. In addition, as a thank you for attending, 50 randomly selected attendees will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.