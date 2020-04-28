Free Downloadable Images From Car Care Council

Automotive repair shops and auto parts stores looking to enhance their online presence, adding new elements to their websites and social media platforms, can download free car care images at www.flickr.com/carcarecouncil , courtesy of the Car Care Council .

Click Here to Read More

“We have had many requests from automotive service professionals for tools to help them communicate the importance of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair with their customers,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “To save them valuable time, we developed a free online resource to help repair shops and parts stores locate car care images quickly and easily.”

The Car Care Council Flickr platform is loaded with more than 100 images that can be easily downloaded and used on websites, shared on social media platforms and included in print materials. The images include preventive maintenance-themed photos, plus holiday and seasonal picture options. Also available are the various Car Care Council logos, including Be Car Care Aware, National Car Care Month and Fall Car Care Month.

New images are added to the Car Care Council Flickr platform frequently. Visitors can be alerted when the site is updated by clicking on Follow.

“The free images from the Car Care Council can help auto parts and service businesses project a professional online appearance, while at the same time, providing useful information to their customers,” said White.

