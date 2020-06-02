Free Download: Car Care Council Consumer Handouts

The non-profit Car Care Council has created new brochures and flyers that automotive repair shops and auto parts stores can share with their customers. These informative print-ready handouts can be downloaded free of charge and feature information about key vehicle systems as well as vehicle telematics and warranties.

“We continuously add educational content to the CarCare.org website, and this latest addition to the Industry Toolbox section lets shops and stores download and locally print educational content for their customers,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “The new instructive handouts are available in flyer and trifold form and are useful tools to help automotive professionals explain the how, what and why of critical vehicle maintenance and repair.”

The Car Care Council educational handouts and flyers are available to downloaded free of charge by visiting www.carcare.org/handouts-and-flyers. The files are printer-ready and provide important auto care information in a straight-forward, common-sense way that makes vehicle service and repair understandable.

The vehicle systems brochures/flyers cover belts and hoses; brake systems; emission system; exhaust system; filters and fluids; fuel systems; starting, charging and batteries; steering and suspension; and the transmission system. Three additional brochures answer questions about finding an auto repair shop, understanding your warranty and vehicle telematics.