Free ASE Webinar: Diagnosing Modern Chassis Systems

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Diagnosing Modern Chassis Systems.”
In this webinar, Gary Kimball and John Dixon with DRiV/Garage Gurus will discuss how to diagnose issues with today’s chassis systems. Discussion topics include:
- Identifying vehicle suspension system types
- Discussing various types of steering systems and their operation
- Performing steering and suspension inspections
- Discussing how worn chassis components relate to tire wear, handling and ride quality concerns
This is a video-based presentation. For the best results, attend this session on a desktop or laptop device. The use of mobile devices is not recommended.
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.
For more information and to register, click here.