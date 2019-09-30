News/FRAM
FRAM Joins How2Recycle Program

FRAM announced it has joined the How2Recycle program in an effort to help improve the recycling of its packaging and materials.

As part of FRAM’s sustainability efforts, the company has partnered with How2Recycle to help empower customers to recycle specific products and packaging more accurately through the program’s smarter label system. Customers will notice the recycling label printed on FRAM packaging for its Extra Guard, Tough Guard and Ultra Synthetic Oil Filters and Fresh Breeze Cabin Air Filter. The label informs customers that the outer box of FRAM packaging can be recycled across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are continuously looking at materials, processes and technologies to reduce waste and conserve resources in all aspects of our business,” said Kevin O’Dowd, senior vice president, global marketing. “Improved packaging sustainability is a core part of our effort to protect our environment. This initiative is very important to our company, our direct customers and the motorists who purchase our products.”

