Four Seasons Introduces Motor Resistor Kits

These new problem-solving kits are application-specific and designed to reduce warranty.
Four Seasons has introduced motor resistor kits featuring a quality direct-fit blower motor, resistor and harness connector in a single carton, according to Ron Miller, director of marketing, SMP Temp Control Division.

These new problem-solving kits are application-specific and designed to reduce warranty by providing all of the electrical components that commonly fail together when replacing a blower motor.

“Due to its confined location, blower motor replacement can be a time consuming and difficult process,” said Miller. “Often times an undiagnosed resistor may be the root cause, resulting in an incomplete repair. Four Seasons Motor Resistor Kits contain all the necessary components for a successful, long lasting repair.” 

For more information on Four Seasons, contact a local account sales manager or visit www.4s.com.

