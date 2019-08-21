ago

FordParts.com Offering 5% Savings On Motorcraft Brakes, Suspension, Climate Control And Engine Cooling Parts

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Registered FordParts.com customers will save 5% on Motorcraft brakes, suspension, climate control and engine cooling parts*. This limited-time offer runs now through Sept. 30, 2019.

*Valid on qualifying purchase of select items on FordParts.com, before tax. For a full list of parts, see FordParts.com/parts05. All eligible parts will automatically reflect the 5% savings at checkout. 

