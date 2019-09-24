Ford Tech Tip: Lamp Flashing And Multiple Diagnostic Trouble Codes Present

Some 2009-2012 F-150 and 2010-2012 F-150 Raptor vehicles built on or before 6/10/2012 may exhibit a condition in which the traction control indicator is flashing or illuminated with diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) C1278, C1280, C1282 and/or C1963 stored in the anti-lock brake system (ABS) module.

Some customers may complain of intermittent nuisance activation of the electronic stability control (ESC) during low-speed turning maneuvers while towing only a trailer.

Reprogram the ABS Module to the latest calibration using IDS release 82.01 and higher. Calibration files must obtained at the site www.motorcraftservice.com.