Diagnostic/Ford
ago

Ford Tech Tip: Lamp Flashing And Multiple Diagnostic Trouble Codes Present

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Four Seasons Introduces Brushless Direct Current Motors

TRICO Releases Updated 2019 US Automotive Application Guide

Dodge Tech Tip: MIL Lamp From Oxygen Sensor

Honda Tech Tip: Low Tire Pressure And TPMS Indicator On After Recent Tire Replacement

GM Tech Tip: Power Steering Fluid Leak At Reservoir Or Reservoir Connection

BBB Industries Introduces Job-In-A-Box For Its Line Of OE-TurboPower Turbochargers

BBB Industries Releases 7 EPAS Training Videos In Its Digital Training Portal

MAHLE Aftermarket Kicks Off Fourth Tier Of '7 Reasons' Promotion With Chance To Win 'Get To The 'Start'ing Line!' Grand Prize Package

AAPEX 2019 Service Professionals Summit To Address Consolidation Trends, Opportunities And Challenges

Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Sept. 21 At Richmond Raceway

Some 2009-2012 F-150 and 2010-2012 F-150 Raptor vehicles built on or before 6/10/2012 may exhibit a condition in which the traction control indicator is flashing or illuminated with diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) C1278, C1280, C1282 and/or C1963 stored in the anti-lock brake system (ABS) module. 

Some customers may complain of intermittent nuisance activation of the electronic stability control (ESC) during low-speed turning maneuvers while towing only a trailer.

Reprogram the ABS Module to the latest calibration using IDS release 82.01 and higher. Calibration files must obtained at the site www.motorcraftservice.com.

Show Full Article