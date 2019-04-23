Ford Professional Service Network Announces New Rewards, Benefits

Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD) recently announced changes to its wholesale-parts program for independent repair facilities.

Enhanced for 2019, the Ford Professional Service Network (PSN) now will offer a new level of rewards for Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft customers and their businesses, all at no cost to the installer.

“We regularly speak with our independent-repair-facility customers to learn more about their business, challenges, expectations and support needs,” said Reed Van Tiem, Ford PSN marketing manager. “As part of our ongoing efforts to tailor our program to address those issues, we wanted to find more ways to say ‘thanks’ for our customers’ loyalty to Ford, Motorcraft and Omnicraft parts. We are thrilled to offer even more exciting and valuable rewards to come from the Ford Professional Service Network.”

The updated PSN program has a tiered membership structure, featuring a standard base program along with a new PSN Elite level of membership. Beginning January 1, loyal customers were eligible to become Ford PSN Elite members, gaining access to exclusive benefits, at no cost to the customer.

“Elite members will have access to so many more benefits that go beyond rewards – with incentives to help them, their employees and their businesses,” said John Hanighen, Ford global aftermarket business director.

Included among the benefits of PSN membership are:

Purchase rewards – Members receive credit for their Ford, Motorcraft and Omnicraft purchases and the opportunity to earn rewards throughout the year.

Product rebates – PSN members can enjoy the benefit of paperless rebates in which proof of purchase is automated. Once registered for PSN, simply sign in to view and claim rebates.

Technical training – Members have free access to Ford’s exclusive learning-management system that offers the ability to take and track individual courses on a variety of topics.

Resource library – Members are encouraged to use the program’s resource library, which contains everything from product flyers to training videos to current product news.

Business insights –Through the interactive dashboard, members have access to personalized reporting to stay informed of current trends and review past performance.

Marketing materials – As a thank-you, PSN Elite members will receive a complimentary welcome kit as well as gifts throughout the year.

New Elite-level benefits – Elite members will have access to discounts and offers to help improve their bottom line and grow their business, such as Ford diagnostic software and hardware, in-shop marketing as well as shop training and technical resources.

“Ford is pleased to work with and reward our most loyal customers, providing installers and their customers the best parts for their vehicle repairs,” the company said in a news release.