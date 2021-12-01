Ford: Permanent Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC’S)

A Permanent Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) is stored when a DTC is confirmed and the Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL) has been illuminated. A Permanent DTC can only then be cleared by the module strategy and cannot be erased by clearing DTCs with a scan tool, a Keep-Alive Memory (KAM) reset, or battery disconnect. Permanent DTCs will be displayed on Integrated Diagnostic System (IDS) beginning with release R104. The intended use of the Permanent DTC is to prevent vehicles from passing an in-use inspection simply by disconnecting the battery or clearing DTCs with a scan tool prior to the inspection.

