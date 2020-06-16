Ford Issues 2 Safety Recalls In North America

Ford Motor Co. is issuing two safety recalls in North America. One is for a door latch issue on select Lincoln and Ford vehicles; the other is for brake master cylinder issues on select Ford F-150 vehicles equipped with 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine.

Select 2011-15 Ford and Lincoln vehicles for a door latch issue

Affected vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships under safety recalls 15S16 or 16S30. Safety recalls 15S16 and 16S30 were issued to replace door latches with latch pawl spring tabs that were susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high thermal loads (i.e., a combination of outdoor air temperature and solar radiation).

A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a “door will not close” condition. If the door latches after repeated attempts to shut it, there is potential for the door to unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects approximately 2.15 million vehicles in the United States and federal territories. Affected vehicles are as follows:

• 2011-14 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant, Jan. 26, 2010, to Oct. 31, 2013

• 2012-15 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2015

• 2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 11, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

• 2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 19, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

• 2013-15 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Dec. 23, 2011, to Jan. 31, 2015

• 2013-15 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Feb. 2, 2012, to Jan. 31, 2015

• 2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013, to Oct. 31, 2013

• 2014-16 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Body and Assembly Plant, from Aug. 9, 2013, to Feb. 1, 2016

• 2015 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015

• 2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 18, 2013, to Jan. 31, 2015

Owners will be given the option to inspect the door latch date codes and child safety locks and submit latch date codes online to confirm if repairs done under safety recalls 15S16 or 16S30 were completed correctly. The online system will provide instant validation that the door latches are OK or the latches cannot be confirmed and require dealer service.