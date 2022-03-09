 Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp
Diagnostics

Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp

Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly and reprogram the PCM.
 

on

Illuminated MIL w/DTC P04DB Stored in PCM

Models

2017 Escape w/1.5L EcoBoost engine

Some 2017 Escape equipped with a 1.5L EcoBoost engine may exhibit an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) with only one diagnostic trouble code (DTC) stored in the PCM, P04DB.

Correction

Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly and reprogram the PCM.

Parts: Crankcase Pressure Sensor/Tube Assembly

Repair Procedure

1. Using the appropriate Ford scan tool or equivalent, retrieve DTCs. Is P051B stored in the PCM with P04DB?

a. Yes – this article does not apply. Refer to PTS for applicable publications and Powertrain Controls/Emissions Diagnosis (PC/ED) Manual for normal diagnostics.

b. No – proceed to Step 2.

2. Was the vehicle built on or before 1-Feb-2017?

a. Yes – proceed to Step 3.

b. No – proceed to Step 5.

3. Remove the cowl panel.

4. Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly.

5. Reprogram the PCM using the latest version of the appropriate Ford diagnostic scan tool.

Advise the customer that this vehicle is equipped with an adaptive transmission shift strategy which allows the vehicle’s computer to learn the transmission’s unique parameters and improve shift quality. When the adaptive strategy is reset, the computer will begin a relearning process. This relearning process may result in firmer than normal upshifts and downshifts for several days.

