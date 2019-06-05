News/NGK Spark Plugs USA
ago

Ford Honors NGK Spark Plugs At World Excellence Awards

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Ford Honors NGK Spark Plugs At World Excellence Awards

Alliance Rallies Members To Political Action

Jasper Engines & Transmissions Names Supplier Award Winners For 2018

Icahn Automotive Expands Race To 2026 Technician Recruitment Program To Avondale's Universal Technical Institute

Alliance Kicks Off 2019 Summer Shareholder Meeting In New Orleans

Nissan Tech Tip: CVT Fluid Level Quick Check Gauge

Gates Expands Portfolio Of Aftermarket Modular Hoses

GB Remanufacturing Introduces Ford 6.0L PremiumPACK

JASPER Engines & Transmissions Celebrates Key Suppliers

VDO Seat Cooling Fans Designed To Restore OE Performance For Improved Comfort

From left: Hau Thai-Tang (Ford), Michael Schwab (NGK) and Linda Cash (Ford)

NGK Spark Plugs USA was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards.

Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer, and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs, presented NGK with a Smart Brand Pillar Award.  

“This is quite an accomplishment, and it is an honor to be recognized by Ford for exceeding expectations for quality, cost and performance,” said Michael Schwab, president and CEO of NGK Spark Plugs USA.

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

  • Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford’s primary brand pillars
  • Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework’s principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation
  • Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations
  • Diverse Supplier of the Year and Supplier Diversity Development Corporation of the Year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process
  • Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Thai-Tang. “Suppliers like NGK play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company.”

In addition to serving OE automotive and aftermarket customers, NGK produces spark plugs for motorcycle, power sports, marine and small-engine manufacturers. NGK also offers complementary product lines, including resistor caps, spark plug wires and high-performance cables.

In North America, NGK is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, and maintains manufacturing, inventory and distribution facilities in Irvine, California; Sissonville, West Virginia; and Chicago.

Show Full Article