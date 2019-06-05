Ford Honors NGK Spark Plugs At World Excellence Awards

From left: Hau Thai-Tang (Ford), Michael Schwab (NGK) and Linda Cash (Ford)

NGK Spark Plugs USA was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards.

Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer, and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs, presented NGK with a Smart Brand Pillar Award.

“This is quite an accomplishment, and it is an honor to be recognized by Ford for exceeding expectations for quality, cost and performance,” said Michael Schwab, president and CEO of NGK Spark Plugs USA.

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford’s primary brand pillars

Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework’s principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations

Diverse Supplier of the Year and Supplier Diversity Development Corporation of the Year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Thai-Tang. “Suppliers like NGK play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company.”

In addition to serving OE automotive and aftermarket customers, NGK produces spark plugs for motorcycle, power sports, marine and small-engine manufacturers. NGK also offers complementary product lines, including resistor caps, spark plug wires and high-performance cables.

In North America, NGK is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, and maintains manufacturing, inventory and distribution facilities in Irvine, California; Sissonville, West Virginia; and Chicago.