From left to right: Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer; Kurk Wilks, president and general manager OEM at MANN+HUMMEL; and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs.

MANN+HUMMEL was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards. The company was presented with an Aligned Business Framework (ABF) Award as well as a Gold Award by Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs.

“Ford’s longstanding continued support of MANN+HUMMEL as an ABF supplier is a position all of our associates deeply value. Achieving awards both in recognition of our Aligned Business Framework contributions globally as well as our Thailand team’s hard work is an honor. We believe in Ford’s ‘Smart Vehicles in a Smart World’ direction and are excited and grateful to be able to grow with and support them,” said Kurk Wilks, president and general manager OEM at MANN+HUMMEL.

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Thai-Tang. “Suppliers like MANN+HUMMEL play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company.”

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

• Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford’s primary brand pillars;

• Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework’s principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation;

• Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations;

• Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process; and

• Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year.