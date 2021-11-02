 Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission
Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Engine

Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Ford 2018-2019 F-150 with the 5.0L Engines may be experiencing a strange metallic grinding sound. Here’s the fix.
 

MODELS

Ford 2018-2019 F-150 With the 5.0L Engine

Some vehicles equipped with a 5.0L engine built on or before February 12, 2019, may exhibit a metallic grinding or rattling sound coming from the transmission bellhousing area under various operating conditions. This may be due to the torque converter studs contacting the engine/transmission spacer plate. 

To correct the condition, replace the engine to transmission spacer plate with an updated engine/transmission spacer plate that includes a bend for additional clearance. 

