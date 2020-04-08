Connect with us

Products

Flowmaster Releases 3.5″ Exhaust For 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner

Listen to the new FlowFX cat-back exhaust system for Toyota 4Runners.
Advertisement
 

on

Holley recently announced the release of a brand new 3.5″ exhaust for 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner. Flowmaster’s stainless cat-back system utilizes the popular FlowFX muffler to deliver a deep, powerful sound from a Toyota 4.0L. Designed to tuck tightly to chassis components, 4Runner owners won’t have to worry about tearing up their exhaust system when out on the trail.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This FlowFX cat-back exhaust system is designed for all 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner models with the 4.0L engine. Features include 409SS construction for added durability and 16 gauge mandrel-bent tubing for free unrestricted flow. The compact round “straight-through” FlowFX performance muffler attaches behind the catalytic converter and delivers a moderate deep powerful sound while the mandrel-bent stainless tailpipe tucks up high in the undercarriage, protecting it from being crushed when traversing rocky terrain.

The system uses the factory hanger locations and is finished off with a 3.5″ black ceramic coated 304SS tip embossed with the Flowmaster name. The kit includes detailed instructions and all hardware necessary for a quick and easy installation. Additionally, according to the company, this system picked up more than 5HP and 4.7ft/lb of torque over the OE exhaust system. The new 2010-2020 4Runner cat-back is covered by Flowmaster’s Lifetime Limited Warranty.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Flowmaster Releases 3.5″ Exhaust For 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner

on

Prestolite Electric Announces New Alternator Line

on

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Introduces NextGear

on

MAHLE Motorsport Expands Big Block Chevy Lineup
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Prestolite Electric Announces New Alternator Line

News: Dorman Offering Free Online Tech Training Every Wednesday

Products: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Introduces NextGear

Products: MAHLE Motorsport Expands Big Block Chevy Lineup

Opinion: Use #OurSharedStory When Posting Your Experiences

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

BorgWarner Introduces Twin Scroll Turbocharger

Products

WIX Filters Introduces Mobile Catalog

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros

Products

Bosch Engineers Innovate 95-Year-Old Sun Visor
Connect