Flowmaster Releases 3.5″ Exhaust For 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner

Holley recently announced the release of a brand new 3.5″ exhaust for 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner . Flowmaster’s stainless cat-back system utilizes the popular FlowFX muffler to deliver a deep, powerful sound from a Toyota 4.0L. Designed to tuck tightly to chassis components, 4Runner owners won’t have to worry about tearing up their exhaust system when out on the trail.

Click Here to Read More

This FlowFX cat-back exhaust system is designed for all 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner models with the 4.0L engine. Features include 409SS construction for added durability and 16 gauge mandrel-bent tubing for free unrestricted flow. The compact round “straight-through” FlowFX performance muffler attaches behind the catalytic converter and delivers a moderate deep powerful sound while the mandrel-bent stainless tailpipe tucks up high in the undercarriage, protecting it from being crushed when traversing rocky terrain.

The system uses the factory hanger locations and is finished off with a 3.5″ black ceramic coated 304SS tip embossed with the Flowmaster name. The kit includes detailed instructions and all hardware necessary for a quick and easy installation. Additionally, according to the company, this system picked up more than 5HP and 4.7ft/lb of torque over the OE exhaust system. The new 2010-2020 4Runner cat-back is covered by Flowmaster’s Lifetime Limited Warranty.