Five Ways To Prevent The Spread Of COVID-19

With many businesses closing their doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), tire dealers across the U.S. have taken extra precautions at their shops to ensure their customers’ safety.

Click Here to Read More

Below are a few ways tire dealerships are communicating and interacting with customers to give them peace of mind as the U.S. works to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Communicate Your Commitment.

Over the weekend, many tire dealerships sent e-newsletters or posted on social media to let customers know how they’re responding to COVID-19 at their shops. For example, Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service posted on its social media a letter from Joe Flynn III, the company’s president, about “best practices” its locations are taking for personal hygiene and sanitation.

Wipe Down High-Touch Points in the Shop.

This is a best practice shops should be doing on at least a daily basis, but increase frequency to show customers your shop is being proactive about their safety.

Scott Welsh, owner of Courtesy Auto Service & Tire of Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington, said, “We’re wiping down the counters, and people are seeing us do it, too. We want people to know that we care about their health.” It also has hand sanitizer throughout the shop.