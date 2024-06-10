 Five Tips for your Next Wheel Bearing Job

Video

Five Tips for your Next Wheel Bearing Job

These practical tips are designed to save you time and frustration, ensuring a smooth, noise-free outcome for your customers.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

Replacing wheel bearings can be a challenging task, akin to dental work with its intricate disassembly and stubborn parts. In this video, we share five essential tips to simplify your next wheel bearing job. Discover the correct use of heat to break up corrosion, when to rely on a press, how to ensure proper depth for cartridge bearings, the benefits of turning instead of prying, and the advantages of opting for loaded knuckles. These practical tips are designed to save you time and frustration, ensuring a smooth, noise-free outcome for your customers.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

