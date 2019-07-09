News/Technician.Academy
ago

Finalists Selected For 2019 Respect Is Learned In The Pits

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

US Motor Works Releases 4 New Water Pumps

Federated Car Care Scholarships Awarded

Snap-on Introduces 14.4-Volt Cordless In-Line Screwdriver Kit

Finalists Selected For 2019 Respect Is Learned In The Pits

Automotive, Mobility Leaders Publish Framework For Safe Automated Driving Systems

AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates And Honors Top-Performing Vendors

Venom Steel Offers Nitrile Disposable Gloves

Bar's Leaks Now Offers Super Leak Fix

AAPEX 2019 To Recognize Exhibitors With Best Booth Awards

Electronic Specialties Automotive Test Probe Kit Includes Extended Length Test Leads

Technician.Academy has selected the final contenders for this year’s Respect is Learned In The Pits contest. Two winners will be selected amongst the finalists to work alongside Randy Meyer Racing (RMR) at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals taking place Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 in Indianapolis. Each student will work hands-on in the pits with the RMR drag team exclusively handling one of their two Top Alcohol Dragsters at the Lucas Oil Raceway. The two winners will work alongside Megan and Rachel Meyer, the two drivers racing at the event.

Applications for the 2019 Respect is Learned In The Pits contest, sponsored by MotoRad, opened in the fall following the 2018 race with contest winner Joe Martino and closed on June 21. Eligible students interested in this year’s opportunity filled out applications and provided the Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing teams with a brief description explaining why they should be considered to work in the pits alongside Megan and Rachel Meyer. From the many applications received, five finalists were selected based on their eligibility, merit and passion for the automotive industry and motorsports.

In order to select two winners, the finalists will provide Technician.Academy with a short two- or three-minute video that highlights their interests in motorsports, any possible interactions with the sport, and/or why they deserve to win. The Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing teams will decide the winners and announce their names on July 25.

Show Full Article