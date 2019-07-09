Technician.Academy has selected the final contenders for this year’s Respect is Learned In The Pits contest. Two winners will be selected amongst the finalists to work alongside Randy Meyer Racing (RMR) at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals taking place Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 in Indianapolis. Each student will work hands-on in the pits with the RMR drag team exclusively handling one of their two Top Alcohol Dragsters at the Lucas Oil Raceway. The two winners will work alongside Megan and Rachel Meyer, the two drivers racing at the event.

Applications for the 2019 Respect is Learned In The Pits contest, sponsored by MotoRad, opened in the fall following the 2018 race with contest winner Joe Martino and closed on June 21. Eligible students interested in this year’s opportunity filled out applications and provided the Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing teams with a brief description explaining why they should be considered to work in the pits alongside Megan and Rachel Meyer. From the many applications received, five finalists were selected based on their eligibility, merit and passion for the automotive industry and motorsports.

In order to select two winners, the finalists will provide Technician.Academy with a short two- or three-minute video that highlights their interests in motorsports, any possible interactions with the sport, and/or why they deserve to win. The Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing teams will decide the winners and announce their names on July 25.