FIA Silver Driver Dillon Machavern Will Have Double Exposure At LIQUI MOLY’s AAPEX And SEMA Booths

When the automotive industry converges on the city of Las Vegas, Nov. 5-8, FIA Silver driver Dillon Machavern will have not one, but two, of his 2019 race cars on display. With more than 162,000 attendees, Industry Week is where the entire automotive industry comes together each year.

Machavern’s Stevens-Miller Racing LIQUI MOLY Mustang, which competes in the highly competitive Trans Am presented by Pirelli’s TA2 category, will be on display in LIQUI MOLY’s SEMA booth located in Performance Pavilion (Booth No. 50719). Over at the AAPEX show, the Turner Motorsports LIQUI MOLY BMW M6 GT3 that Machavern and his teammates Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley won IMSA’s recent Petite Le Mans in GTD will be the centerpiece in LIQUI MOLY’s booth #33021.

Machavern said, “I’m honored to have my cars selected by LIQUI MOLY to be the centerpieces of their SEMA and AAPEX displays. The two teams I drive for have worked extremely hard to give my teammates and I the best possible cars this season. Stevens-Miller Racing and Turner Motorsports are as good as it gets, and this is a wonderful acknowledgement of their work, dedication and success.”

“This is an exceptional opportunity for so many in this industry to see firsthand two great examples of how our range of products has proven successful in motorsport, as well as in general automotive and our other business lines,” LIQUI MOLY USA CEO Sebastian Zelger said. “Each of the cars and race teams that Dillon races for uses and maintains specific LIQUI MOLY products through very active and successful seasons, just as so many of our products benefit American cars, European cars, Asian cars and more.”

LIQUI MOLY USA Marketing Manager Mike Crosby said, “LIQUI MOLY is extremely fortunate to have both of Dillon’s cars in our SEMA and AAPEX booths. Dillon is an amazing driver and has proven himself this past season in Trans Am and IMSA. We are very proud to sponsor both teams and we couldn’t ask for a better representative of our brand than Dillon. He has an amazing future in racing and LIQUI MOLY looks forward to partnering with him for years to come.”

Joe Stevens Owner of Stevens-Miller Racing said, “Being a part of Dillon Machavern’s racing program this past year has been a true thrill and honor. Our LIQUI MOLY Ford Mustang was the car to beat at several stops this year and I take immense pride in saying that. Dillon’s talent behind the wheel is out of this world and his work to develop the car has enhanced our equipment across the board. 2019 has been a great year for Stevens-Miller Racing and having our LIQUI MOLY Mustang at SEMA is a landmark achievement for my team. Ford Mustangs are incredible cars and with LIQUI MOLY under the hood and Dillon behind the wheel anything is possible. I look forward to partnering with LIQUI MOLY and Dillon Machavern next season in TA2.”