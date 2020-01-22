Connect with us

Federated’s Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

 

The ever-popular Federated Free Fuel Fridays contest is back. Each Friday through March 13, Federated will announce four winners of free gift cards on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.  

“Federated Free Fuel Fridays promotion is one of our most popular contests so we brought it back so our Facebook friends could kick off the new year with a chance to win some free fuel,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president for Federated. “Federated Free Fuel Fridays is easy to enter and a fun way to let our customers and social media followers know we appreciate them.”

Each Friday from Jan. 20 through March 13, 2020, Federated will announce four randomly selected winners of $50 gift cards for free fuel from Federated. To enter, contestants simply visit the Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care Facebook pages, click on the Federated Free Fuel Fridays tab or mobile link, and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. 

