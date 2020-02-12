Federated Videos Highlight Routine Maintenance

Click Here to Read More

Available for viewing on the Federated YouTube channel, the informative videos focus on the importance of routine vehicle maintenance, service and repair, providing motorists with tips on how to “be car care aware.” The videos are hosted by ASE Master Certified technician John Gardner, a noted automotive instructor at Chipola College in Florida. Some of the vehicle system topics covered in the videos include brakes, air filters, alignment, oil changes and batteries.

“John Gardner does a great job explaining the value and benefits of routine maintenance and car care to motorists,” said Phil Moore. “In addition to being viewed on the Federated YouTube channel, these videos can be shared by Federated members and Car Care Center customers on their respective websites and social media platforms, reaching and educating even more car owners about protecting their vehicle investment.”

New videos are planned to expand the Federated “Car Care That Works!” video series. To be notified of additions to the series, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/FederatedAutoParts and subscribe to the Federated YouTube channel.