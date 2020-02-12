Connect with us

News

Federated Videos Highlight Routine Maintenance

 

on

Federated Auto Parts has introduced a new series of videos entitled “Car Care That Works!”

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Available for viewing on the Federated YouTube channel, the informative videos focus on the importance of routine vehicle maintenance, service and repair, providing motorists with tips on how to “be car care aware.” The videos are hosted by ASE Master Certified technician John Gardner, a noted automotive instructor at Chipola College in Florida. Some of the vehicle system topics covered in the videos include brakes, air filters, alignment, oil changes and batteries.

“John Gardner does a great job explaining the value and benefits of routine maintenance and car care to motorists,” said Phil Moore. “In addition to being viewed on the Federated YouTube channel, these videos can be shared by Federated members and Car Care Center customers on their respective websites and social media platforms, reaching and educating even more car owners about protecting their vehicle investment.”

New videos are planned to expand the Federated “Car Care That Works!” video series. To be notified of additions to the series, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/FederatedAutoParts and subscribe to the Federated YouTube channel.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Federated Videos Highlight Routine Maintenance

on

ASE Renews Kasey Kahne Partnership

on

APH Presents Outstanding Supplier Awards

on

The Network Awards Two Repair America Grand Prize Trips
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Federated Videos Highlight Routine Maintenance

News: ASE Renews Kasey Kahne Partnership

News: APH Presents Outstanding Supplier Awards

Products: PTC Introduces New Synthetic Oil Filters

Products: US Motor Works LLC Adds To Cooling Lineup

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect