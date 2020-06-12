Federated ‘T-Shirt Tuesdays’ Return

Federated “T-Shirt Tuesdays” is back and you could be a winner of a super cool t-shirt featuring an iconic 2005 Ford GT 85 race car with a Federated paint scheme.

Each Tuesday through Aug. 18, Federated will announce five randomly selected winners of a free Federated XL t-shirt. To enter, simply visit the Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages, click on the Federated T-Shirt Tuesdays tab or mobile link, and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends.

“We are excited to send this new t-shirt to the winners of Federated T-Shirt Tuesdays,” said John Marcum, director of marketing of Federated Auto Parts. “It’s quick and easy to enter for a chance to win. Just visit Federated on Facebook, click on the ‘T-Shirt Tuesdays’ tab or mobile link, and soon you might be sporting a cool Federated t-shirt during the hot days of summer.”

Two winners will be randomly selected from each of the Federated Facebook pages for a total of four winners announced each Tuesday from June 16 through Aug. 18. To purchase a Federated Ford GT 85 t-shirt, contact a participating Federated Auto Parts store.