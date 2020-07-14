Connect with us

Federated Member Offers Online Training In Spanish

 

Kashima University is one of the most comprehensive educational programs for automotive mechanics in Latin America. Its online program is now available to Spanish-speaking automotive service professionals worldwide at https://kashimasystem.com/kashima-university/. Federated member Dobac International is partnering with the educational platform to bring Spanish-language training to this market.

Kashima University provides online and face-to-face training, as well as the knowledge necessary to efficiently diagnose and repair all vehicles. Its educational program for automotive technicians is widely used in Europe and is the most complete training program in Latin America, the university says. It includes courses on automotive mechanics, electricity and electronics, car engine, safety and comfort, diagnosis and auto repair shop management. 

“Kashima University offers quality training to keep shops up-to-date on the latest auto repair techniques and workshop management solutions so they can improve productivity, efficiency and profitability,” said Jorge Luis Carbonell, president of Kashima System/Dobac International. “Kashima System’s certified training program has been carefully developed by a team of mechanical engineers, automotive trainers and technical advisors with wide experience in both the aftermarket and education industries.”

Kashima University is listed as a supplemental training resource by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and is endorsed by the United Kingdom’s Institute for the Motor Industry (IMI). 

To learn more about Kashima University, visit https://kashimasystem.com/kashima-university/.

