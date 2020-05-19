Connect with us

News

Federated Makes Enhancements To Car Care Program

 

The Federated Car Care program has added several new enhancements to help its Federated Car Care Center customers grow their businesses. 

“Federated has always provided its Car Care Center customers with the extensive training, marketing support and brand name, quality parts that distinguish them in today’s competitive marketplace,” said John Marcum, director of marketing for Federated Auto Parts. “By expanding the Federated Car Care program to include these exciting new offerings, the Federated Car Care program is providing shops with more valuable tools to help grow their businesses.”

The latest enhancements include: 

Labor Assurance Program –This new program covers labor reimbursement inside the 25-mile radius of the Federated Nationwide Warranty Program. Car Care Centers can file a claim online or over the phone, and the claim will be administered by Automotive Business Solutions, the provider of the Federated national warranty, roadside assistance and road hazard programs.

Car Care Insurance Program –Federated has teamed with Lockton Affinity to offer a variety of insurance options for Federated Car Care Centers. With more than 50 years of experience providing specialized insurance solutions for automotive businesses, Lockton Affinity will work with Car Care Centers to design customized coverage to protect their businesses, employees and more. 

The Group Training Academy –The industry’s most comprehensive online training platform continues to expand its course offerings to meet the needs of automotive service professionals. Training is available for all shop staff members and can help boost technical abilities, customer service and the bottom line.

These new programs are in addition to the other strong programs available to Car Care Centers, including the Federated Nationwide Warranty, which offers a 36-month/36,000 miles parts and labor warranty on specific service and repair work performed by participating repair facilities. Also available for Car Care Centers are the Federated Roadside Assistance and Road Hazard Warranty programs.

For more information about the Federated Car Care Center program, contact a Federated Auto Parts distributor or visit www.federatedautoparts.com.

