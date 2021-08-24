Connect with us

Federated, Elitek Team Up To Provide Mobile Services

 

Federated Auto Parts has partnered with Elitek Vehicle Services to provide mobile on-site diagnostic services for Federated Car Care Center customers.

“We are excited to add Elitek’s services to the list of innovative and money-saving benefits that are available to participating Federated Car Care centers,” said John Marcum, director of marketing for Federated. “Scan tools and diagnostic equipment can be expensive items for shops to own, subscribe to and manage. Elitek provides Federated Car Care Centers with an OEM remote diagnostic solution that uses OEM tooling.

“By working with Elitek to provide a wide array of their repair solutions, Federated can help its Car Care Center customers manage their costs, while improving efficiency and productivity in the shop.”

Elitek will provide Federated Car Care Centers with mobile onsite vehicle diagnostics and calibration, including mobile re-flashing, programming and diagnostics using OEM diagnostic software and vehicle interfaces. Repair solutions to be provided include airbag, theft/vandalism repair, electronics, electrical and wiring, and full mechanical services. Additionally, using the same OEM diagnostic and ADAS related suite, Elitek will provide full ADAS-related calibrations with confirmation test drives and documentation plus OEM remote diagnostics, programming, and scanning. 

For more information, visit https://elitekauto.com/.

