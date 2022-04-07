 Federated Car Care Unveils Redesigned Website – UnderhoodService
Federated Car Care Unveils Redesigned Website

News

Federated Car Care Unveils Redesigned Website

 

on

A newly redesigned FederatedCarCare.com website now features a wide array of information to help shops educate their customers so they can make informed decisions about vehicle service and repair.

“We designed the new Federated Car Care website to provide Car Care Center members with important service information that they can share with their customers,” said John Marcum, director of marketing, Federated Auto Parts. “The site also features sections on the programs available to vehicle owners, plus tech tips and helpful videos.”

One of the primary features on the site is an enhanced Car Care Center locator. Motorists can easily search for a Federated Car Care Center in their area by entering their zip code or address.

A list of Federated programs available for customers of Federated Car Care Centers also can be found on the newly updated site, including detailed information about the nationwide warranty, roadside assistance and road hazard programs. The vehicle maintenance section includes a service interval schedule and short videos that cover common car care topics such as brake inspections, oil changes and an illuminated check engine light.

Shops interested in becoming a Federated Car Care Center can learn about the benefits and resources provided to help Federated Car Care Centers to grow their businesses.

To view the new website, visit FederatedCarCare.com

To view the new website, visit FederatedCarCare.com

For information about becoming a Federated Car Care Center, https://www.federatedcc.com/become-a-member.html or contact a Federated representative.

