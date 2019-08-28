Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Sept. 21 At Richmond Raceway

It will be a weekend of hospitality, camaraderie and great racing when the eighth annual Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race takes place Saturday, Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway. NBC Sports Network will televise the race nationally with a start time of 7:30 p.m. EST.

“Although the Federated 400 is the centerpiece of the activities, Federated members and vendor partners have turned race weekend into a great business-building opportunity in a relaxed and fun environment,” said J.R. Bishop, director of motorsports and event marketing for Federated Auto Parts. “It’s a great chance for our members to entertain customers and reward staff, and our vendor partners can share their latest offerings with Federated customers. We know it will be another exciting Federated 400 and we thank the staff at Richmond Raceway and our supplier sponsors who help make race weekend possible.”

Federated will host a vendor expo where members and customers can meet with suppliers to discuss new products and upcoming programs. NASCAR legend and Federated spokesperson Kenny Schrader, who ranks in the top 15 in NASCAR career starts with 763, will be on-hand in the Federated hospitality area to talk racing and meet with members and their guests.

Last year, Federated extended its entitlement sponsorship of the NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway through 2022. The Federated Auto Parts 400 also has added significance as it will be the second race in the first round of the 2019 NASCAR playoffs.

“The NASCAR Playoffs return for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway,” said Dennis Bickmeier, president of Richmond Raceway. “We value our longtime partnership with Federated Auto Parts for their quality products and commitment to the tradition of NASCAR action at America’s premier short track. We look forward to welcoming back NASCAR’s best to battle in the NASCAR Playoffs and compete for the iconic state of Virginia Federated Auto Parts 400 trophy.”