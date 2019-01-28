Federated And Pronto To Hold Combined National Member Meeting At Disney Resort



Pronto and Federated will hold their second combined national conference and expo, March 12-15 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

During the meeting, members from both groups will attend one-on-one supplier meetings and a combined vendor booth show, which has been extended to allow members and vendor partners more time to interact. In addition, informational breakout sessions will be conducted where members will be updated on data and information systems, national account programs, new supplier programs and other business process improvements.

“We had such a successful combined meeting last year that all parties are looking forward to another opportunity to meet as one unified group,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group). “As The Group continues to grow, we are seeing the positive effects of the power of collaboration. Our members and suppliers have seen a significant improvement in business over the past few years due to the strong relationships established by working together to achieve common goals.”

This year’s meeting also will feature more combined activities for the attendees, including The Group awards luncheon on March 13. A highlight of the week will be a special reception and dinner at the Epcot World Showcase Pavilion on March 14, followed the next day by the Toys for Tots Charity Golf Outing at Disney’s Palm Course.