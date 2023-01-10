 Federated 50/50 Challenge Awards Over a Hundred Prizes

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Federated 50/50 Challenge Awards Over a Hundred Prizes

Federated conducted the 50/50 Challenge to recognize and thank ASE-certified automotive service professionals.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The year-long Federated 50/50 Challenge promotion concluded with over 100 prizes awarded to ASE-certified technicians and parts specialists. In addition, four ASE-certified professionals were also awarded $500 grand prizes.

Related Articles

“Our 50/50 Challenge was a great success. We want to thank all of the ASE-certified automotive service professionals and parts specialists who participated in the contest,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “We congratulate ASE on 50 years of upholding and promoting high standards of service and repair through the certification and credentialing of vehicle service professionals, and we applaud all those in the Federated organization who have earned ASE certification and work tirelessly to keep their customers’ vehicles on the road.”

In celebration of ASE’s 50th anniversary, Federated conducted the 50/50 Challenge to recognize and thank ASE-certified automotive service professionals. Each week throughout the year, Federated awarded $50 per week each to an ASE-certified parts specialist and an ASE-certified technician. As an added bonus, Federated also awarded $500 each to an ASE-certified parts specialist and an ASE-certified technician during the last two weeks of the promotion.

The four winners of the grand prizes are: ASE parts professionals Scott Fraser of Paw Paw, Michigan and Kintex Ho of San Jose, California, and ASE professional technicians Ronald Byrd of Lake in the Hills, Illinois and Jay Stauffer of State College, Pennsylvania.

“We want to thank Federated Auto Parts for celebrating ASE’s 50th anniversary and shining a light on ASE-certified professionals,” said Trish Serratore, senior vice president, communication for ASE. “Federated has been a longtime supporter of ASE testing and certification, and the yearlong Federated 50/50 Challenge was a terrific way for them to recognize and thank ASE-certified professionals. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Federated and working together to share the merits of earning ASE certifications.”

You May Also Like

News

GB Remanufacturing Releases 2022 Year in Review

The GB Reman 2022 Year in Review is available for download.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

GB Remanufacturing is pleased to announce that its 2022 Year in Review is available for download.

Michael Kitching, President & CEO, GB Remanufacturing kicks off the company’s 2022 Year in Review with a letter on the state of the business, the challenges this year has presented, and an outlook for what lies ahead in the New Year.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
SMP Closes the Year with 214 New Part Numbers

SMP says it is committed to providing replacement parts for hybrids and EVs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Survey Shows Greater Trust in Service Professionals

More than 70% reported increased levels of trust in repair shops and/or service technicians.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Rotary Announces New A/C Recharging Equipment Line

Through its partnership with TEXA, Rotary will launch three new models in the spring of 2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Alliance And Federated Announce Strategic Collaboration

The collaboration provides a framework for sharing benefits and costs in a number of administrative and support areas.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Extend ASE A-series Certifications with the ASE Renewal App

Those with ASE (A1-A9) certifications expiring on Dec. 31 can receive a one-year extension using the ASE renewal app.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass & Brake Assets

FMSI says the purchase will complement its existing business.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Extend ASE A-Series Certifications With ASE Renewal App

Those with ASE (A1-A9) certifications expiring on Dec. 31 can receive a one-year extension using the ASE renewal app.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Group Launches Toys For Tots Campaign

2022 marks the 11th consecutive year that The Group members are participating in the USMC Reserves program.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers