Federated 50/50 Challenge Awards Over a Hundred Prizes

The year-long Federated 50/50 Challenge promotion concluded with over 100 prizes awarded to ASE-certified technicians and parts specialists. In addition, four ASE-certified professionals were also awarded $500 grand prizes.

“Our 50/50 Challenge was a great success. We want to thank all of the ASE-certified automotive service professionals and parts specialists who participated in the contest,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “We congratulate ASE on 50 years of upholding and promoting high standards of service and repair through the certification and credentialing of vehicle service professionals, and we applaud all those in the Federated organization who have earned ASE certification and work tirelessly to keep their customers’ vehicles on the road.”

In celebration of ASE’s 50th anniversary, Federated conducted the 50/50 Challenge to recognize and thank ASE-certified automotive service professionals. Each week throughout the year, Federated awarded $50 per week each to an ASE-certified parts specialist and an ASE-certified technician. As an added bonus, Federated also awarded $500 each to an ASE-certified parts specialist and an ASE-certified technician during the last two weeks of the promotion.

The four winners of the grand prizes are: ASE parts professionals Scott Fraser of Paw Paw, Michigan and Kintex Ho of San Jose, California, and ASE professional technicians Ronald Byrd of Lake in the Hills, Illinois and Jay Stauffer of State College, Pennsylvania.

“We want to thank Federated Auto Parts for celebrating ASE’s 50th anniversary and shining a light on ASE-certified professionals,” said Trish Serratore, senior vice president, communication for ASE. “Federated has been a longtime supporter of ASE testing and certification, and the yearlong Federated 50/50 Challenge was a terrific way for them to recognize and thank ASE-certified professionals. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Federated and working together to share the merits of earning ASE certifications.”