Connect with us

News

Extend ASE Certifications Remotely With Renewal App

 

on

The new ASE renewal app allows automobile service professionals to extend their certification expiration dates by one year without setting foot in a test center.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With stay-at-home orders in effect in most states and test centers closed due to COVID-19, the ASE renewal app program gives technicians a remote option for managing certifications by testing technical knowledge through an app for phones, tablets and computers. The program is available to technicians who are already certified in the automobile series of tests (tests A1-A9).  New subscribers to the ASE renewal app will also receive a one-time, six-month extension when they subscribe by June 30, 2020.

“Keeping certified and learning from the questions as you go, by seeing the answers with full explanations, will help you stay sharp and engaged with technology in each test,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “The renewal app has been very well received by the professional technicians who have already used it, and we hope more techs consider this remote option to renew their certifications, particularly during this difficult time.”

Automotive service professionals can sign up for a free three-day trial at ASErenewalapp.com.  If they like what they see, they can subscribe to receive one question per area, per month sent to their phone, tablet or desktop computer. If they get eight questions correct, their certification will be extended by one year beyond the initial six month extension date. App users can continue to answer questions each month after getting eight per area correct to grow their knowledge.

Advertisement

For more information about the program, visit www.ASERenewalApp.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Extend ASE Certifications Remotely With Renewal App

on

The Network Expands Online Training Offering

on

Hunter Engineering Launches New Company Website

on

ZF Partners With Detroit Sewn To Manufacture Face Masks
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Rust Release Rust Removal Liquid

Products: Ullman’s LED Magnetic Spring Claw For Hard-To-Reach Areas

News: The Network Expands Online Training Offering

News: Hunter Engineering Launches New Company Website

News: Extend ASE Certifications Remotely With Renewal App

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect