on

News

Extend ASE A-series Certifications with the ASE Renewal App

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Automotive service professionals who hold ASE automotive certifications (A1-A9) that are expiring on Dec. 31 can receive a one-year extension by signing up and using the ASE renewal app for recertification. 

The ASE renewal app makes it easy to renew ASE automotive certifications without having to take time off or going to a secure test center for testing. Service professionals can conveniently extend their A1-A9 certifications using the web app on a PC or the mobile app on a cell phone or tablet. 

The ASE renewal app helps service professionals increase their awareness and knowledge of the technology found in today’s complex vehicles. However, ASE says it is important to understand the ASE renewal app program is not a test or a replacement for traditional certification testing. 

To learn more or to sign-up for the ASE renewal app, visit www.ase.com/renewal/landing.

