Connect with us

Products

EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect

Technicians can snap the adapters into an easily accessible line, then connect their smoke machine to the EVAP system.
Advertisement
 

on

Redline Detection has announced the launch of EasyConnect. Compatible with any smoke machine, the EasyConnect kit allows technicians to quickly hook up a smoke machine into an EVAP system for fast, accurate diagnostics and leak detecting on vehicles with no EVAP port connectivity.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Most late-model vehicles no longer have an EVAP service port and quick disconnects make hooking up a smoke machine difficult. With EasyConnect, technicians can snap the T-shaped adapters into an easily accessible line, like a line near the purge valve, then connect their smoke machine to the EVAP system. EasyConnect forms a complete seal for fast, accurate leak testing.  

“This is a time-consuming problem technicians face while servicing newer vehicles,” said Alex Parker, CMO of Redline Detection. “We have had an overwhelming response to this product; there is a tremendous need for this and several thousand sets of EasyConnect are already working in the field. This is a simple solution to help technicians and shop owners work faster, work smarter and do the best job for their customers.” 

The EasyConnect test kit comes with four different sized adapters plus four add-on components for quick connection to most late-model automobiles and light-duty trucks. EasyConnect comes in a compact and durable storage case and is compatible with any smoke machine.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: ProClean Surface Disinfectant Kills Coronavirus

Products: Milwaukee Extended Handle Ratchets & Stubby Ratchets

Products: Tekmetric Releases Integrated Labor Guide

Products: Tekmetric Releases Integrated Labor Guide

Advertisement

on

EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect

on

S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

on

Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip

on

Associated Equipment Charger, Analyzer, Power Supply and More
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Standard Motor Products To Award $50,000 In Automotive Scholarships

Products: S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

Products: Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip

Heating / Cooling: A History Of Automatic Temperature Control

News: Perform OE-Level Analysis With New Diagnostic Tool

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Solving The Carbon Deposit Conundrum

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Universal Joints: The Small Parts with Big Importance
Connect
UnderhoodService